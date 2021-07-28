Look Ahead Cafe

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Petty Officer Kyle Pesicka, left, from Lake Andes, South Dakota, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Petty Officer Vinh Le, from Houston, order coffee during the soft opening of the Look Ahead Café, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 28, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Johnson)

