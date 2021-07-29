Secondary Plant SMO cut

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor, Deondris Peele, from Portsmouth, Virginia, needle guns paint off a bulkhead aboard the aircraft carrier John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 29, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.29.2021
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US