    Secondary Plant SMO cut

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor, Deondris Peele, from Portsmouth, Virginia, needle guns paint off a bulkhead aboard the aircraft carrier John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 29, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    This work, Secondary Plant SMO cut [Image 22 of 22], by SN Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

