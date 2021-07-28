Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympics Volleyball Tournament [Image 19 of 22]

    Olympics Volleyball Tournament

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carriers USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS George W. Bush (CVN 77), compete during the Mid-Atlantic Summer Olympics, a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event, at the Shellbank Fitness Center on Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, Virginia, July 27, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:25
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympics Volleyball Tournament [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Amy Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

