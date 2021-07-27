Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th ABG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    65th ABG welcomes new commander

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 65th ABG from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. The 65th ABG plays a vital role in combat operations enabling the movement of military members and aircraft supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations as part of U.S. and Allied Air Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 07:37
    Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT 
    NATO
    multinational
    Interoperability
    Lajes Field
    65th Air Base Group

