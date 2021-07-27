U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 65th ABG from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. The 65th ABG plays a vital role in combat operations enabling the movement of military members and aircraft supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations as part of U.S. and Allied Air Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6758760
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-YM277-1041
|Resolution:
|4138x2759
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, 20, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 65th ABG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
65th ABG welcomes new commander
