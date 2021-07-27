65th ABG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 65th ABG from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. The 65th ABG plays a vital role in combat operations enabling the movement of military members and aircraft supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations as part of U.S. and Allied Air Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

