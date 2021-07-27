65th ABG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents a legion of merit medal to U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hinskton, right, 65th Air Base Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Lajes Field, Azores July 27, 2021. Hinskton served as installation commander at Lajes Field and fulfilled duties as the commander of U.S. Forces Azores in accordance to U.S. and Portuguese agreements for one year. She will serve as the director of services operations at Headquarters Air Force in Washington, D.C. as her next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

