65th ABG welcomes new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz | U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group incoming commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz | U.S. Air Force Col. William Wallis, right, 65th Air Base Group incoming commander, assumes command of the 65th ABG from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. The 65th ABG plays a vital role in combat operations enabling the movement of military members and aircraft supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations as part of U.S. and Allied Air Expeditionary Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz) see less | View Image Page

The 65th Air Base Group welcomed Col. William Wallis, 65th ABG incoming commander, and said farewell to Col. Tammy Hinskton, 65th ABG outgoing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores July 27, 2021.



Before taking command at Lajes, Wallis served as the panel and chair chief for the Mobility Air Forces and Special Operations Forces Division, Directorate of Strategic Plans, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs for Headquarters Air Force in Washington, D.C.



Wallis is now responsible for providing platforms at Lajes and Morón Air Base, Spain for combat operations. The 65th ABG enables the movement of military members and aircraft supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations as part of U.S. and Allied Air Expeditionary Forces.



He also serves as the installation commander at Lajes and fulfills duties as U.S. Forces Azores commander in accordance to U.S. and Portuguese agreements.



“I am humbled and honored to be the commander of the 65thth Air Base Group,” said Wallis. “I thank God for the opportunities I’ve had in my life and career. I have been very fortunate and this assignment is no exception.”



As Wallis stepped into his new role, the 65th ABG also said farewell to its leaving commander, Col. Hinskton.



Hinkston was awarded a Legion of Merit medal for meritorious service during her time at the 65th ABG. Under her leadership, Lajes hosted multi-national engagements which ended an eight-year stalemate and allowed U.S. Airmen from Morón to return to critical command and control responsibilities alongside the Spanish military.



During the ceremony, Hinskton reflected on some of her favorite memories and best days at Lajes, and addressed Wallis and the group.



“I could not be more proud of the hard work of our team,” said Hinskton. “Bill, you are taking the helm of an outstanding team and partnering with another air force on a beautiful island full of amazing people. I wish you and these professionals a lot of best days.”



Hinskton will serve as the director of services operations at Headquarters Air Force in Washington, D.C. as her next assignment.