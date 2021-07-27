U.S. Air Force Col. Tammy Hinskton, right, 65th Air Base Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 65th ABG to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. The 65th ABG provides platforms at Lajes Field and Morón Air Base, Spain for air operations by U.S. and allied Air Forces by maintaining combat support and global command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)
65th ABG welcomes new commander
