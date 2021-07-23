721st APS Hogties Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Mabee, 726th Air Mobility Squadron air transportation standards and evaluations program manager, assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, secures a Humvee on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. The Humvee was loaded onto the aircraft as part of the engine running on- and off-load portion of the rodeo event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

