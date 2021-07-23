Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    721st APS Hogties Rodeo [Image 1 of 4]

    721st APS Hogties Rodeo

    RP, GERMANY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael James, 721st Aerial Port Squadron fleet services supervisor, completes a 60K aircraft cargo loader obstacle course during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. Members from Ramstein AB and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany partnered together for the rodeo event where they competed in various training challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 02:18
    Photo ID: 6758539
    VIRIN: 210723-F-YM277-1045
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721st APS Hogties Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    721st APS Hogties Rodeo
    721st APS Hogties Rodeo
    721st APS Hogties Rodeo
    721st APS Hogties Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rapid Global Mobility
    3rd Air Force
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    721st Aerial Port Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT