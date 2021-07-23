U.S. Air Force Airmen from Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases, Germany cheer during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. Members from Ramstein and Spangdahlem partnered together for rodeo where they competed in various training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 02:18
|Photo ID:
|6758540
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-YM277-1059
|Resolution:
|4308x2872
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 721st APS Hogties Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
