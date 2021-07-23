U.S. Air Force Airmen from Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Bases, Germany cheer during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. Members from Ramstein and Spangdahlem partnered together for rodeo where they competed in various training events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 02:18 Photo ID: 6758540 VIRIN: 210723-F-YM277-1059 Resolution: 4308x2872 Size: 2.12 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 721st APS Hogties Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.