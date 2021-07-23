721st APS Hogties Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael James, 721st Aerial Port Squadron fleet services supervisor, drives a 60K aircraft cargo loader through an obstacle course during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. Members from Ramstein AB and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany partnered together for rodeo where they competed in a knowledge test, endurance course and an engine running on- and off-load precision challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

