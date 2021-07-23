U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael James, 721st Aerial Port Squadron fleet services supervisor, drives a 60K aircraft cargo loader through an obstacle course during the 2021 Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany July 23, 2021. Members from Ramstein AB and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany partnered together for rodeo where they competed in a knowledge test, endurance course and an engine running on- and off-load precision challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 02:18
|Photo ID:
|6758541
|VIRIN:
|210724-F-YM277-1070
|Resolution:
|4451x2967
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 721st APS Hogties Rodeo [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT