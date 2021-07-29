Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7]

    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. U.S. and allied nation military forces train together during Red Flag-Alaska, a training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 02:06
    Photo ID: 6758537
    VIRIN: 210729-F-ZJ963-1434
    Resolution: 6876x3506
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska
    Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    training exercise
    airpower
    Red Flag-Alaska
    take offs
    F-15C Eagles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT