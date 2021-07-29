U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles line up on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before departing in support of Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is a two-week long training exercise designed to provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6758533 VIRIN: 210729-F-ZJ963-1192 Resolution: 5662x4530 Size: 7.45 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.