Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles line up on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before departing in support of Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is a two-week long training exercise designed to provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
