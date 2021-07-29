Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise held several times a year to deliver realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

