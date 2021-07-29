Kadena's F-15C Eagles soar for Red Flag-Alaska

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle takes off from Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Red Flag-Alaska, July 29, 2021. U.S. and allied nation military forces train together during Red Flag-Alaska, a training exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6758532
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-ZJ963-1439
|Resolution:
|2408x1505
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|7
