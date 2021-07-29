Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Kicks-Off 2021 Command Captain's Cup Competition [Image 10 of 11]

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Kicks-Off 2021 Command Captain's Cup Competition

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210729-N-TA290-1010 HONOLULU (July 29, 2021) Sailors of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor and Airmen of the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) face-off in a game of ultimately frisbee to kick-off the command's 2021 Captain's Cup. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is uniquely partnered with the 647th LRS, both stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the captain's cup competition is one way the command builds upon its strategic priority of "strength through ohana" and promotes physical fitness for its members. (This photo is cropped) (U.S. Navy photos by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6758146
    VIRIN: 210729-N-TA290-1010
    Resolution: 4251x2828
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Kicks-Off 2021 Command Captain's Cup Competition [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Frisbee
    Fitness
    Competition
    Teamwork

