NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Kicks-Off 2021 Command Captain's Cup Competition

210729-N-TA290-1003 HONOLULU (July 29, 2021) Sailors of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor and Airmen of the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) face-off in a game of ultimately frisbee to kick-off the command's 2021 Captain's Cup. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is uniquely partnered with the 647th LRS, both stationed on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the captain's cup competition is one way the command builds upon its strategic priority of "strength through ohana" and promotes physical fitness for its members. (This photo is cropped) (U.S. Navy photos by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

