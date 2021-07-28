Charlie Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sing cadence during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

