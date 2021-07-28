U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Brand, a Senior Drill Instructor with the Recruit Training Regiment, motivates the families of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6756264
|VIRIN:
|210728-M-VX661-234
|Resolution:
|5559x3706
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
