U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Brand, a Senior Drill Instructor with the Recruit Training Regiment, motivates the families of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 13:55 Photo ID: 6756264 VIRIN: 210728-M-VX661-234 Resolution: 5559x3706 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.