    Charlie Company Motivational Run [Image 3 of 6]

    Charlie Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Andrew Brand, a Senior Drill Instructor with the Recruit Training Regiment, motivates the families of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were granted on-base liberty to spend time with their families.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6756264
    VIRIN: 210728-M-VX661-234
    Resolution: 5559x3706
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Motivational Run [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

