Charlie Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. Following graduation on July 30th, the new Marines will be transported to the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., to continue their initial training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

