Charlie Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with the Recruit Training Regiment, cheer on the families of the newest Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 29, 2021. During training, written letters were the only means of communication between the families and recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

