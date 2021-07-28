U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, visits U.S. Army and Air Force personnel, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Harrigian toured facilities at Chabelley Airfield and thanked service members for their contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6755413
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-NX702-1010
|Resolution:
|4766x3179
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti, by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
