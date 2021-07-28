Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Gen. William Zana, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa pose for a photo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Harrigian visited service members and met joint partners during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
