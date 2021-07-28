Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Gen. William Zana, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commander, met with Col. Kalinleh Wahib, Djiboutian Air Force chief commander, Djibouti Air Base, Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Harrigian reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the region and discussed ways to strengthen U.S. and Djiboutian partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

