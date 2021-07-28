Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8]

    Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, and Gen. William Zana, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commander, met with Col. Kalinleh Wahib, Djiboutian Air Force chief commander, Djibouti Air Base, Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Harrigian reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the region and discussed ways to strengthen U.S. and Djiboutian partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Africa Command
    CJTF-HOA
    U.S. Embassy Djibouti
    Chabelley Airfield
    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    GEN Jeff Harrigian
    U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa
    AFARICA

