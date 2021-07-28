Gen. Harrigian visits U.S. service members stationed in Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, exchange tokens of friendship with Col. Kalinleh Wahib, Djiboutian Air Force chief commander at Djibouti Air Base, Djibouti, July 28, 2021. Harrigian reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the region and discussed ways to strengthen U.S. and Djiboutian partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
