BREMERTON, Wash. (July 28, 2021) - U.S. Navy Senior Chief Information Systems Technician India Joseph, left, pins an anchor on U.S. Navy Senior Chief Fire Controlman Cameron Marabel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 28, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6754829
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-WY042-1157
|Resolution:
|2354x1787
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SA Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS
