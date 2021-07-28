210728-N-WG572-1065
BREMERTON Wash. (July 28, 2021) – U.S. Sailors applaud in formation during a frocking ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 28, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in Bremerton Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)
