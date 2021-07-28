Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    BREMERTON, Wash. (July 28, 2021) – Family members pin anchors on U.S. Navy Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Michael Dominguez, center, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    VIRIN: 210728-N-WY042-1216
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SA Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

