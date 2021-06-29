Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training [Image 6 of 14]

    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Bonebright and Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Doerr, both aviation maintenance technicians at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, take part in training and conduct a drop of simulated emergency supplies on a C-130, 12 miles west of Anclote Key, Florida, June 29, 2021. During an actual emergency, crews will drop equipment and supplies to aid those in distress and help facilitate the rescue. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6754825
    VIRIN: 210629-G-BN624-1082
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 21.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Training
    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training
    USCG Crews Conduct Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    C-130
    CoastGuardNewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT