USCG Crews Conduct Emergency Drop Training

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Bonebright and Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Doerr, both aviation maintenance technicians at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, take part in training and conduct a drop of simulated emergency supplies on a C-130, 12 miles west of Anclote Key, Florida, June 29, 2021. During an actual emergency, crews will drop equipment and supplies to aid those in distress and help facilitate the rescue. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

