The view from a C-130 from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, as the crew conducts a training mission off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2021. During the mission, the crew conducted flight training operations, and dropped simulated emergency supplies to a target 12 miles west of Anclote Key. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6754839
|VIRIN:
|210629-G-BN624-1088
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
