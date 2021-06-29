Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training [Image 11 of 14]

    USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The view from a C-130 from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, as the crew conducts a training mission off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2021. During the mission, the crew conducted flight training operations, and dropped simulated emergency supplies to a target 12 miles west of Anclote Key. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Photo ID: 6754837
    VIRIN: 210629-G-BN624-1089
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    This work, USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS

    USCG
    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    C-130
    CoastGuardNewswire

