USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training

The view from a C-130 from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, as the crew conducts a training mission off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2021. During the mission, the crew conducted flight training operations, and dropped simulated emergency supplies to a target 12 miles west of Anclote Key. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

