Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Coates, an avionics electrical technician with Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, takes part in a training mission, in the Gulf of Mexico, June 29, 2021. During the mission, the crew conducted flight training operations, and dropped simulated emergency supplies to a target 12 miles west of Anclote Key, Florida. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 19:48 Photo ID: 6754833 VIRIN: 210629-G-BN624-1083 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.33 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG Clearwater C-130 Crew Conducts Training [Image 14 of 14], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.