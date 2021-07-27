Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office [Image 19 of 19]

    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office

    GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Layne Trosper, the commander of the 372nd Recruiter Group; Chief Master Sgt. Brett Hamilton, the superintendent of the 347th Recruiting Squadron; Lt. Col. Patrisha Knight, the commander of the 347th Recruiting Squadron,
    pose for a photo at the Total Force recruiting office space ribbon cutting in Gurnee, Ill., July 27, 2021. The Gurnee storefront is Illinois’ first collocated Air National Guard, active duty Air Force and Space Force recruiting office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6753619
    VIRIN: 210727-Z-EU280-1328
    Resolution: 4684x3748
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: GURNEE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office
    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    Illinois
    Air Force
    recruiting
    More Lethal and Ready Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT