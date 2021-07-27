Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darrin Kesler, the recruiting and retention manager with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, right, gives 182nd Wing commander Col. Daniel McDonough, left, and command chief Chief Master Sgt. Douglas Turner a tour of the Total Force recruiting office space in Gurnee, Ill., July 27, 2021. The Gurnee storefront is Illinois’ first collocated Air National Guard, active duty Air Force and Space Force recruiting office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

