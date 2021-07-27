U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jason Arndt, a production superintendent with the Illinois Air National Guard, gives a tour of the Total Force recruiting office space in Gurnee, Ill., July 27, 2021. The Gurnee storefront is Illinois’ first collocated Air National Guard, active duty Air Force and Space Force recruiting office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6753603 VIRIN: 210727-Z-EU280-1118 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 4.21 MB Location: GURNEE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.