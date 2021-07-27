Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois opens first Total Force Air and Space Force recruiting office

    GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Senior Master Sgt. Jason Arndt, a production superintendent with the Illinois Air National Guard, provides opening remarks at the Total Force recruiting office space ribbon cutting in Gurnee, Ill., July 27, 2021. The Gurnee storefront is Illinois’ first collocated Air National Guard, active duty Air Force and Space Force recruiting office. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

