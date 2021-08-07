U.S. Army Pfc. Nyaka Kparka with 21st Theather Sustainment Command, executes a 12 mile foot march at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany during the 21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition on July 8, 2021. The three day competition tested the Soldier’s physical and mental fortitudes through a series of Army tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

