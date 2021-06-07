Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 13]

    21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. James McCabe, Sgt. Jamarcus Moten, Spc. Zachary Pollard and Pfc. Nyaka Kparka with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, perform physical exercises before entering the Nuclear, Biological Chemical chamber at Breitenwald Range, Germany during the 21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition on July 6, 2021. The three day competition tested the Soldier’s physical and mental fortitudes through a series of Army tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 01:32
    Germany
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE
    21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition

