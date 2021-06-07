U.S. Army Sgt. James McCabe with 21st Theater Sustainment Brigade, transports a simulated casulity at Breitenwald Range, Germany during the 21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition on July 6, 2021. The three day competition tested the Soldier’s physical and mental fortitudes through a series of Army tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6752868 VIRIN: 210706-A-PB921-0142 Resolution: 4152x4704 Size: 18.94 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 13], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.