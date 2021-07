U.S. Army Sgt. James McCabe, Sgt. Jamarcus Moten, Spc. Zachary Pollard and Pfc. Nyaka Kparka with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command perform physical exercises at Breitenwald Range, Germany during the 21st Special Troops Battalion's Best Warrior Competition on July 6, 2021. The three day competition tested the Soldier’s physical and mental fortitudes through a series of Army tasks. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

