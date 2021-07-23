Members of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 conduct pre-flight inspections on an MV-22 Osprey during exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. TR/RW 2107 is part of an aviation training relocation program designed to integrate air capabilities in realistic environments and further develop and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures within Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6752816
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-MI946-1032
|Resolution:
|5737x4589
|Size:
|741.55 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
