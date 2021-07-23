Members of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 conduct pre-flight inspections on an MV-22 Osprey during exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. TR/RW 2107 is a unilateral exercise demonstrating 1st Marine Aircraft Wing capabilities to maintain combat-readiness in a maritime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6752815
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-MI946-1029
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|752.26 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
