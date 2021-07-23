Members of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 conduct pre-flight inspections on an MV-22 Osprey during exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. TR/RW 2107 is a unilateral exercise demonstrating 1st Marine Aircraft Wing capabilities to maintain combat-readiness in a maritime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 23:43 Photo ID: 6752815 VIRIN: 210723-F-MI946-1029 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 752.26 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.