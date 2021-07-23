Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 prepare for takeoff in an MV-22 Osprey during exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 and HMLA-169 supported the exercise with MV-22 Ospreys, UH-1Y Venoms, AH-1Z Vipers and 300 Marines and Sailors. The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing trains continuously in challenging and realistic environments and scenarios to support the security Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 23:43
    Photo ID: 6752814
    VIRIN: 210723-F-MI946-1204
    Resolution: 5916x3328
    Size: 362.98 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107
    Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107
    Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT