Members of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 prepare for takeoff in an MV-22 Osprey during exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2020. The Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 and HMLA-169 supported the exercise with MV-22 Ospreys, UH-1Y Venoms, AH-1Z Vipers and 300 Marines and Sailors. The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing trains continuously in challenging and realistic environments and scenarios to support the security Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 23:43 Photo ID: 6752814 VIRIN: 210723-F-MI946-1204 Resolution: 5916x3328 Size: 362.98 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Tiltrotor/Rotary Wing (TR/RW) 2107 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.