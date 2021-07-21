An Airman assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, waits to taxi an F-22 Raptor from the 1st Operations Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 21, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6752704
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-GR674-143
|Resolution:
|5048x3370
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
