Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force

An Airman assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, waits to taxi an F-22 Raptor from the 1st Operations Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 21, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range and provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle space to conduct advanced training of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)

