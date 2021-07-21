Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force

    Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    An F-22 Raptor pilot from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, perform pre-flight checks before takeoff during Red Flag 21-3 July 21, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag provides real-time war scenarios to test the readiness and capabilities of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

