An F-22 Raptor pilot from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, perform pre-flight checks before takeoff during Red Flag 21-3 July 21, 2021, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag provides real-time war scenarios to test the readiness and capabilities of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6752703
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-GR674-097
|Resolution:
|3496x2334
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT