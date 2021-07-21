Red Flag 21-3 to dominate the sky in route to a stronger force

F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit on the ramp at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 21, 2021 during Red Flag 21-3. This iteration of Red Flag will incorporate almost twice as much airspace optimizing blue and red forces training opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks)

