210727-N-DK042-1390 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 27, 2021) Force Master Chief Greg Carlson, senior enlisted advisor at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, listens as Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Shawn Bernard, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), explains the capabilities of the floating causeway during floating causeway training on Green Beach at NAB Coronado, Jul. 27, 2021. Floating causeway is the primary mission capability of ACB 1 and allows for enhanced logistical movement. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 21:11 Photo ID: 6752699 VIRIN: 210727-N-DK042-1390 Resolution: 4299x2866 Size: 1.2 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.