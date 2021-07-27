Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1 [Image 19 of 19]

    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210727-N-DK042-1418 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 27, 2021) Force Master Chief Greg Carlson, senior enlisted advisor at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Senior Chief Equipment Operator Jessica Jefferson, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), observe as an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft moors to the floating causeway during floating causeway training on Green Beach at NAB Coronado, Jul. 27, 2021. Floating causeway is the primary mission capability of ACB 1 and allows for enhanced logistical movement. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    Readiness
    NAB Coronado
    ACB 1
    SURFPAC

