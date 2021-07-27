ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1

210727-N-DK042-1042 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 27, 2021) A forklift attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) carries an anchor down the floating causeway during floating causeway training on Green Beach at NAB Coronado, Jul. 27, 2021. Floating causeway is the primary mission capability of ACB 1 and allows for enhanced logistical movement. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

