Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1 [Image 13 of 19]

    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210727-N-DK042-1250 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 27, 2021) Sailors attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) direct and observe a Landing Craft Unit (LCU) attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 as the craft moors to Improved Navy Lighterage craft during floating causeway training on Green Beach at NAB Coronado, Jul. 27, 2021. Floating causeway is the primary mission capability of ACB 1 and allows for enhanced logistical movement. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 21:10
    Photo ID: 6752694
    VIRIN: 210727-N-DK042-1250
    Resolution: 5320x3547
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1 [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1
    FORCM Greg Carlson Visits ACB 1 While Conducting Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    ACU 1
    Readiness
    NAB Coronado
    ACB 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT