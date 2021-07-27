ACB 1 Conducts Floating Causeway Training with ACU 1 and BMU 1

210727-N-DK042-1250 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 27, 2021) Sailors attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) direct and observe a Landing Craft Unit (LCU) attached to Assault Craft Unit 1 as the craft moors to Improved Navy Lighterage craft during floating causeway training on Green Beach at NAB Coronado, Jul. 27, 2021. Floating causeway is the primary mission capability of ACB 1 and allows for enhanced logistical movement. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)
